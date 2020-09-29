Groupe PSA brings Eurorepar products to India, signs pact with GoMechanic

today announced the launch of the Eurorepar range of multi-brand aftermarket products in India. PCA India, the local entity of Groupe PSA, signed a sales and distribution agreement with GoMechanic. Eurorepar product line is specially designed for the Indian aftermarket.



This will be the first consumer-facing business initiative of PSA before the first Citroën vehicle, the C5 Aircross SUV, which is on track for launch in Q1 2021.



GoMechanic will support the sales of Eurorepar spare parts, facilitating a strong market entry point in India. Initially Eurorepar will be introducing products like high quality brake pads and the range will expand progressively to include multiple product lines like wiper blades, filters (air, oil & fuel), brake discs, coolant, grease & lubricants, thus building a strong product portfolio of service & repair parts, said the company.



The parts will be available in India, through GoMechanic workshops and retailers in 15 major cities from today.



Roland Bouchara - Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing India - Groupe PSA, said "we believe Eurorepar is the best alternative for Indian customers, who are looking for spare parts at smart prices and are not necessarily eager to spend a higher price for premium aftermarket brands".



The first Eurorepar product line will soon be available to Indian workshops with high quality brake pads at smart prices, both for B2B (multi-brand workshops and spare parts retailers) and B2C customers, both offline and online through the GoMechanic parts distribution platforms.



Jean Christophe Bertrand - Senior Vice President – - Independent Aftermarket Business Unit, said, “This decision to launch Eurorepar in India has to be analysed in the framework of PSA Aftermarket’s global strategy, which consists to fulfil all customers’ after sales expectation worldwide regardless of their purchasing power and the make and age of their vehicle. India is a key piece in Groupe PSA’s ‘Push to Pass’ strategy for global markets and it presents an incredible opportunity to showcase Groupe PSA’s customer centric approach for all its brands. Our decision to partner with GoMechanic is based on our common goal, which is to provide high quality and value to all customers. We believe this strategy will help us both establish more firmly in India and conquer a large customer base.”



Amit Bhasin - Cofounder - GoMechanic, said that this could not have come at a better time as the company is rapidly expanding its service centres in the country. With over 350 workshops and a robust spare parts distribution network.