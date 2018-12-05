Marketing turning cross-functional as customers seek personalised service

According to the fifth Salesforce State of Marketing report released today, 59 per cent of Indian marketers are engaging with their customers across one or more marketing channel in real time with more than 40 per cent using AI and voice bots among other technologies to enhance their relationship.

For example, Godrej Group’s Consumer Product group, has been listening to its customers, analysing conversations, and responding in a whole new way in order to fit their 120-year-old legacy in with the digital world. A team tracks what customers are saying and the content they are ...