Covid-19 Factoid: India case tally crosses 6 mn; more than 5 mn recoveries

The global count of cases is now over 33.3 million, of which more than 7.6 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6 million, of which roughly 16 per cent, or 962,640 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 82 per cent, with over 5 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 95,000, with the mortality rate dropping to 1.57 per cent.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

Massive drop in daily tests conducted in India

In India, 709,394 tests were conducted on 27th September, less than half of 1.5 million tests conducted three days ago—the highest number of tests conducted in a single day so far.

The testing numbers in the country have witnessed a drop for three straight days since then.

India’s cases tally crossed 6 million

In another grim milestone, India’s confirmed cases tally has crossed 6 million. India is currently the second worst-hit country after China and the only nation after the US to cross 6 million cases. Overall, 5 million cases in India have already recovered while over 95,000 people have succumbed to the virus.

Kerala is witnessing a sudden spike in new cases

The south Indian state is seeing a sudden spike in new Covid-19 cases. The state added over 7,445 new cases on 27th September, biggest single-day spike in the state. Kerala has added over 6,000 cases each day in the last four days.