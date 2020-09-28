Covid-19 Factoid: India case tally crosses 6 mn; more than 5 mn recoveries

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: People with no symptoms can 'spread' virus
World coronavirus dispatch: Numbers jump, scientists recommend mass testing
World coronavirus dispatch: EU finally announces $560-bn relief package
World coronavirus dispatch: Hottest Silicon Valley start-ups are on sale
Covid-19 Factoid: India now accounts for nearly 40% of cases added globally
-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 33.3 million, of which more than 7.6 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6 million, of which roughly 16 per cent, or 962,640 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 82 per cent, with over 5 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 95,000, with the mortality rate dropping to 1.57 per cent.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
Massive drop in daily tests conducted in India
In India, 709,394 tests were conducted on 27th September, less than half of 1.5 million tests conducted three days ago—the highest number of tests conducted in a single day so far.
The testing numbers in the country have witnessed a drop for three straight days since then.
India’s cases tally crossed 6 million
In another grim milestone, India’s confirmed cases tally has crossed 6 million. India is currently the second worst-hit country after China and the only nation after the US to cross 6 million cases. Overall, 5 million cases in India have already recovered while over 95,000 people have succumbed to the virus.
Kerala is witnessing a sudden spike in new cases
The south Indian state is seeing a sudden spike in new Covid-19 cases. The state added over 7,445 new cases on 27th September, biggest single-day spike in the state. Kerala has added over 6,000 cases each day in the last four days.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU