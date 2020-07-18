Here's how you can be part of YouTube's global documentary of 2020 memories

A global documentary to record 2020? Would you like to record this Covid-19-pandemic-ravaged year? Or would you rather erase it forever from your memory? If you choose the former, Originals is producing a global documentary to record your day, share your personal story and make you part of a historic year that has not been easy for any of us.



Called ‘Life in a Day 2020’, this crowd-sourced documentary will be produced by Ridley Scott, whose film Gladiator won an Academy Award for best film, directed by Kevin Macdonald, again an Academy Award winner for best documentary, and filmed by you (future Academy Award winner?). The team also includes executive producer Kai-Lu Hsiung and Tabitha Jackson, director of Sundance Film Festival. A similar film was made in 2010 and the 2020 documentary will be a sequel.





“The first time was a statement of where we were then and this will be a statement of where we are now,” says Ridley Scott in a promotional video released by

The year 2020 has seen it all: From CAA-NRC in India, to the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the world, Amphan in West Bengal and Nisarga in Maharashtra, Gujarat, in Delhi, floods in Assam, movement first in US and then everywhere, bushfires damaging environment in Australia, and many more such events taking place in different parts of the world.



But in the midst of all these, people are still breathing, surviving, working, taking care of their loved ones, risking their lives to protect others. Some are turning 18, some are learning to ride a bicycle and while some are anxious about their school results, there are some who are happily getting married. is giving everyone an opportunity to record what they feel amid all this, what they fear, and what they would like to change in the world. Essentially, their life in a day.



If you want the world to know you story, you just have to pick your camera or mobile on July 25, record whatever you would like to, upload it and you could be part of a global history in three simple steps.



The requirements for the video are very simple. You will have to get the permission of all the people you might be talking to or showing in your video. Make sure that videography is not prohibited in the places you are recording in your video.



You can submit your video between July 25 and August 2.



You can read all the details on lifeinaday.youtube.

