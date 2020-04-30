Indian air traffic down 33% in March, with zero passengers in last six days

Passenger numbers for Indian airlines fell by 33 per cent in March as compared to the corresponding period last year. From March 24 midnight India had announced a lockdown - one of the harshest declared by any government across the world - to fight the outbreak of This means that airlines had zero passengers for the last six days in March. The data was released by regulator DGCA on Thursday evening.

In March airlines flew 7.7 million passengers against 11.5 million in the same month last year.

"It is on expected lines. Domestic operations was closed for about seven days. By the second half of March, we had also banned international flights from various countries which had a cascading impact on connecting domestic flights too," DGCA chief Arun Kumar said.





The grounding has since then elongated from an initial 21 days to 40 days, and will end on May 3 midnight. However, government sources suggest that air travel will be banned for a longer period even though the lockdown ends partially.

Airline executives say the softening of demand had started since the beginning of the month as it was certain that the virus wasn’t confined to China alone, but was spreading across the world. On March 12, the World Health organisation declared it as pandemic.

The numbers confirm this as occupancy for like IndiGo, Go Air, SpiceJet dropped substantially as compared to the usual 90 percent load these airlines manage. Airlines on an average cancelled 7.48 percent of their flights as airlines were faced heavy last minute cancellations and often had to merge flights.Amongst the leading carriers, Go Air cancelled 14 percent of their flights for March

The grounding is weighing heavily on Indian airlines, even threatening bankruptcy for some as revenues have come to a standstill but they have to bear creeping fixed costs like lease rentals and salary.

Faced with an uphill task of survival, Indian airlines have resorted to heavy pay cuts and even sending employees on leave without pay for as long as two months. They are also negotiating with lessors to defer rental payments by minimum six months and is lobbying the government for a bailout package. Sources say that airlines are likely to get some relief like deferred parking and landing charges, a longer credit window of jet fuel, a holiday on all form of taxes except jet fuel. The government is also talking to banks if soft loans can be provided to airlines to improve liquidity.



According to the latest estimate by International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Friday airlines in India are likely to suffer a revenue loss of 11.2 billion dollars this year leading to 2.9 million jobs at risk as passenger demand will fall by 47 per cent. The latest estimates from IATA indicate a worsening of the country impact from pandemic and travel restrictions in the Asia Pacific region.