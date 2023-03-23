Latest LIVE: US pick for World Bank, Ajay Banga to meet PM Modi in India

The Treasury said Banga will visit New Delhi on March 23 and 24, where his likeness has already been posted on billboards. He will meet with Prime Minister as well as the minister of finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, and the minister of external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Rajya Sabha Chairman has called another meeting of floor leaders at 10 am on Thursday as part of consultations to break the logjam. leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wedndesday that if the government is serious to allow Parliament to function, party leader should be allowed to respond to BJP's allegations against him.

MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over "premature adjournment of the ongoing Budget session" and said that it is the duty of the government to make the Parliament function.