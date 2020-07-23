JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top Headlines: PM Modi woos US investors, relief for Voda Idea and more
Business Standard

Latest news today LIVE: SC to hear Rajasthan Assembly Speaker's plea today

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi had served notices on 19 Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, asking them why they should not be disqualified. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Rajasthan government

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court will today hear a plea of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi against the high court order restraining him till July 24 from conducting disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress legislators, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a campaign under which trees will be planted in mines, colonies and offices. The event will take place through video conference in over 130 locations spread in 38 districts of 10 coal and lignite bearing states.

The home minister will launch the 'Vriksharopan Abhiyan' in the presence of Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, an official statement said.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 07:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU