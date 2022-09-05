MeitY may summon Wikipedia execs over false entries to Arshadeep's page

-
ALSO READ
Govt summons Wikipedia execs after Arshdeep Singh's page entry changed
Wikipedia's business model: Why the website often appeals for funds
About 52 mn trained under digital literacy scheme: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Meity looks to tweak the PLI scheme for top IT hardware companies
Big Tech games system many times: Chandrasekhar after Uber Files report
-
The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) may summon top executives of Wikipedia over suspicions that a Pakistan-based user changed cricketer Arshadeep Singh’s Wikipedia page to falsely claim his association with the separatist Khalistani movement and harm the country’s public order.
An unregistered user altered Singh's Wikipedia page entry on Sunday after India's loss to Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. The user replaced the word India with Khalistan in several places on the cricketer’s Wikipedia page. The change, which was subsequently restored, read that the left-arm pacer had been selected to play for the ‘Khalistani' national cricket team.
The pacer has been facing acerbic attacks on social media based on the Wikipedia entry since he dropped a catch of Pakistani batter Asif Ali at a crucial juncture during the match on Sunday.
An official from the ministry said: “The government is taking this issue very seriously because this kind of misinformation may harm the country's internal peace and public order. We suspect the changes were made from a Pakistan-based server. Wikipedia executives will be questioned about the fact-checking mechanisms used by the platform.”
Another MeitY official said: “It is true that the page was vandalised but we are still evaluating if the open-source encyclopedia can be summoned. The changes were undone after a short period. The page was also made semi-protected.” Semi-protected is a category of pages that cannot be edited by unregistered users.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT on Twitter shared details of the IP address that made changes to the Wikipedia page. Details shared by the minister showed the user was based out of Murree city in Pakistan’s Punjab province.
Chandrasekhar added: “No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation and deliberate efforts to incitement and user harm. It violates our government’s expectation of a safe and trusted internet.”
Wikipedia does not have an organisational structure in India. The Wikipedia foundation derecognised the ‘Wikimedia India' chapter in September 2019. In most countries, the digital encyclopedia works on the input of its volunteers. E-mails sent to the international foundation remained unanswered until the time of going to the press.
Wikipedia’s guidelines say that Wikipedia entries cannot be cited as reliable in other Wikipedia entries. Studies suggest Wiki entries are around 80-85 per cent accurate, while Britannica’s accuracy is reckoned above 95 per cent.
A MeitY official said: “We are currently evaluating if Wikipedia qualifies as an intermediary under the IT Act, 2000.” Section 79(1) of the IT Act provides for exemption from liability of an intermediary for any third-party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by him.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 19:12 IST