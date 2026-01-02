Friday, January 02, 2026 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All you need to know about rising egg prices across major Indian cities

Egg prices in India have surged as supply dips and demand rises during winter; prices are likely to soften only from February onwards as demand eases

The rise in egg prices is being driven by a combination of seasonal production dips and higher demand. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Consumers across India are paying higher prices for eggs than ever before, with rates reaching ₹7-8 per unit. Retail prices have crossed ₹800 per 100 units in major urban centres, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, according to Financial Express. Once an affordable staple, eggs are now entering the list of expensive essential items. Compared to August–September 2025, egg prices have surged by 25–50 per cent across several cities.
 
According to National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) data, the average egg price nationwide rose to ₹686 per 100 units in December 2025, up from ₹558 per 100 units in September.

So what’s causing the rise in egg prices?

 
According to trade experts, the rise in egg prices is being driven by a combination of seasonal production dips and higher demand.
 
 
Winter has increased household consumption across northern and western India, while demand in schools and hostels further strains supply.
 
The cold weather affects production, leading to a limited supply, which further pushes up prices. For instance, Maharashtra currently faces a shortfall of 15 million eggs per day against a winter demand of nearly 30 million units, while Bengaluru consumes 9 million eggs daily but can source only 2.7 million locally, with the remainder supplied from Tamil Nadu.

Ricky Thapar, joint secretary of the Poultry Federation of India, noted that wholesale prices are at least ₹1 higher per egg compared to last year, though firms are ramping up production to meet the growing demand, reported Financial Express.
 
The winter spike in consumption is also supported by weddings and institutional buyers, as November and December mark the peak wedding season, while transport costs add further pressure in many cities. Overall, the combination of higher demand, seasonal production challenges, and logistical costs is driving egg prices to record highs across India.
 
Prices are likely to soften only from February onwards if demand eases.

What are current egg prices in major cities?

 
According to TodayEggRate, NECC egg rates are:
 
Delhi: ₹7
Mumbai: ₹7
Pune: ₹7
Lucknow: ₹7
Bengaluru: ₹7.05
Chennai: ₹7.1
Varanasi: ₹7.07
 

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

