Home / India News / Tamil Nadu received investment commitments of ₹2.07 trn in 2025: Minister

Tamil Nadu received investment commitments of ₹2.07 trn in 2025: Minister

Tamil Nadu, in 2025, strengthened its position in futuristic sectors, which include aerospace and defence, advanced electronics, railways manufacturing, and maritime manufacturing

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu industries minister

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa attributed the sector-specific policies introduced by the government to the growth of the state in 2025

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Tamil Nadu has signed a total of 270 MoUs with several corporates committing investments to the tune of Rs 2.07 lakh crore in 2025, Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed were expected to generate over 4 lakh job opportunities in the State, he added.

Detailing about the significant achievements made in 2025, Rajaa said, "It (2025) was another fantastic year of the Dravidian Model in focused execution. Over 270 MoUs worth a total of Rs 2.07 lakh crore of committed investments were signed in 2025 alone and these MoUs have opened up over 4 lakh new job opportunities."  The growth was distributed across Tamil Nadu as investment conclaves were held beyond Chennai and the regional spread of investments improved in 2025, he said, in a social media post late on January 1.

 

Many new TIDEL Neo parks (mini IT Parks) took Information Technology closer to the homes of aspiring youths, while the first-ever State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industry parks were established in Tenkasi, Madurai and Thiruvarur to boost growth across Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu, in 2025, strengthened its position in futuristic sectors, which include aerospace and defence, advanced electronics, railways manufacturing, and maritime manufacturing, he said.

The minister attributed the sector-specific policies introduced by the government to the growth of the state in 2025.

"Tamil Nadu Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy 2025, Space Industrial policy targeting investments in payloads, platforms, dedicated toy manufacturing policy to scale micro, small and medium enterprise production," he said.

Tamil Nadu was the first state to formulate and launch its own Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme. Global and Indian players chose the State for depth, not incentives alone, he remarked.

He observed that the year 2025 highlighted Tamil Nadu's rise as a global knowledge and capability hub, with more than 50 new Global Capability Centres added.

"Nearly 10 million square feet of office space was absorbed while Global university partnerships and industry-linked research pipelines were established," he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Investments in India

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

