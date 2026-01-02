Friday, January 02, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Security forces neutralise 27 bombs, recover arms in Manipur's Imphal East

Security forces neutralise 27 bombs, recover arms in Manipur's Imphal East

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023

Manipur weapon

In a separate operation, security forces also recovered three arms and ammunition from Langdum Nungjengbi area in the district on Wednesday | Image: X/@manipur_police

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Security forces recovered 27 bombs and neutralised them in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Friday.

During an operation, the country-made bombs were found on Thursday and neutralised at a place near Monglham village, a senior officer said.

In a separate operation, security forces also recovered three arms and ammunition from Langdum Nungjengbi area in the district on Wednesday, he said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

 

The Centre had imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

eggs, egg prices

All you need to know about rising egg prices across major Indian cities

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu industries minister

Tamil Nadu received investment commitments of ₹2.07 trn in 2025: Minister

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah set to arrive in Andamans to chair Parl panel meeting on Jan 3

water

'Sewer bacteria' found in Indore water as diarrhoea deaths rise to nine

Jayasurya

All my transactions were legal, says actor Jayasurya after ED questioning

Topics : Northeast India Manipur Manipur govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon