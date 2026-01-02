Friday, January 02, 2026 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Residents with Aadhaar, voter ID to get ₹10 lakh health insurance: Punjab

Bhagwant Mann

Singh said this scheme will be formally rolled out by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on January 15 (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday said the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' -- which will provide free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family in the state -- will be formally launched on January 15.
 
The universal healthcare cover will be provided to all 65 lakh families in the state. Any person, who is a resident of Punjab having an Aadhaar card and voter card, will be eligible to avail the benefits of this scheme, he told reporters.
 
"This scheme will cover 100 per cent of the population in the state," the minister said.
 
 
Singh said this scheme will be formally rolled out by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on January 15.
 
He said over 9,000 camps will be held for the enrolment of people to make their cards for the scheme.

"Once enrolment is done, a person will be eligible for free treatment," he said.
 
Replying to a question, Singh said around 2,200 medical procedures are covered under this scheme.
 
A few days ago, Mann had said the scheme would ensure cashless and paperless treatment and help cut out-of-pocket spending on healthcare in both urban and rural areas.
 
He had said expenses related to hospitalisation, surgeries, ICU care, diagnostics, medicines and pre- and post-hospitalisation treatment would be covered under approved packages.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

