Home / India News / Grap III restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as AQI level falls to 236

New Delhi: Visitors walk across the Kartavya Path near the India Gate on a smoggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday lifted Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR after air quality showed improvement.
 
"The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, which was recorded as 380 ('very poor' category) on Thursday, has significantly improved and recorded 236 ('poor' category) at 4 pm on Friday, exhibiting a trend. Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the CAQM Sub-Committee on Grap decides to revoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the extant GRAP, with immediate effect, in the entire NCR," an official said, as quoted by PTI.
 
 
However, restrictions under Grap I and II will continue to remain in force across NCR, the official added.
 
The CAQM attributed the improvement in air quality to strong winds and favourable meteorological conditions. It also said that forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have predicted that the AQI will remain in the poor to very poor category in the coming days. 

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

