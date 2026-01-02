Friday, January 02, 2026 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rising housing demand spurs greenfield projects in UP's religious towns

Rising housing demand spurs greenfield projects in UP's religious towns

The major religious and heritage towns on the radar of the UP Housing and Development Board include Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Chitrakoot

Demand for housing is increasing in the pockets adjoining these newly developed regions and industrial corridors.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

With the demand for modern housing and residential plots rising in religious towns, the Uttar Pradesh government is looking to develop greenfield townships and housing projects in these areas.
 
The major religious and heritage towns on the radar of the UP Housing and Development Board include Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Chitrakoot etc.
 
According to UP Housing Commissioner Dr Balkar Singh, the Yogi Adityanath government is giving emphasis on the development of towns that are important from ancient, religious and tourism perspectives.
 
"Owing to the rapid development of these areas, there is a growing awareness about Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi among the people of the country. This is fuelling their aspirations to settle in these sacred regions," Singh told Business Standard.
 
 
In view of the uptick in housing demand, the Board is accelerating work on its ‘Greenfield Ayodhya Township’, while the land acquisition proceedings are underway in Mathura, Kashi, Chitrakoot etc.

He said there is a spurt in the housing demand along the mega infrastructure projects such as expressways.
 
To achieve its overarching target of making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion-economy, the Yogi government has launched a plethora of development projects across the state. These include expressways, airports, logistics hubs, industrial parks etc.
 
Along these corridors, new industrial and urban areas are coming up, which translates into a growing trickle of people belonging to different income groups to work in these areas.
 
Therefore, the demand for housing is increasing in the pockets adjoining these newly developed regions and industrial corridors.
 
"Due to increasing urbanisation, there is a continuous migration of people from villages to cities. This leads to growth in the population of large cities, and as a result, the demand for housing also goes up," he noted.
 
At present, the Board is operating new schemes in major cities viz. Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Kanpur and Ayodhya, while in cities like Varanasi, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Kushinagar, the land acquisition process is in progress.
 
Additionally, site selection and acquisition work is underway in smaller districts including Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Banda, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar.
 
In view of the demand for independent houses and plots, the Board is acquiring land not only in big cities but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to expand its land bank.
 
For the disposal of unsold flats, the Board is allotting ready-to-move flats at a 15 percent discount in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Agra.
 
So far, more than 1,500 allottees have registered flats worth approximately ₹700 crore under this scheme, Singh informed.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Housing demand Real Estate Mathura Varanasi Ayodhya

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

