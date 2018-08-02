News Digest: RBI rate hike, Trai's 5G auction, Piramal demerger, and more

Rate hike season gets longer

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked policy rates for the second time in a row on fears of rising prices, but maintained a neutral stance, considering uneven inflation prints.



Economists now expect the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) to go in for a prolonged pause and wait to see the impact of the globally evolving scenario.

Trai sets the ball rolling for 5G auction

Signalling a quantum leap in mobile technology, the (Trai) on Wednesday gave its recommendations for the auction of eight bands, including the fifth generation (5G) ultra high speed telephony. 5G auction, a first for India, is expected to be a catalyst for internet of things (IoT) innovations that would speed up machine learning and artificial intelligence. Airwaves worth around Rs 5.06 trillion will be on offer for telecom operators in the next round of auction.

Pay up or goto jail: HC to Singh brothers

The Delhi High Court has asked brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh to personally appear in the court on August 10 to explain the reasons for discrepancies in their statements over holdings in Fortis Healthcare. This is the first time the Singh brothers have been summoned in the matter.

Piramal set to demerge pharma, finance arms

Billionaire businessman Ajay Piramal's Piramal Enterprises (PEL) has finalised a plan to demerge its financial services and pharmaceutical businesses and list them on stock exchanges to unlock value in the two fast-growing sectors. After the demerger exercise, which is expected to be completed in the current financial year itself, PEL will become a holding company operating smaller businesses of the group, apart from controlling a sizable chunk in the two proposed listed entities, according to sources.



Multinational medical device makers gain share despite price caps

Multinational medical device makers have been expanding their presence in key segments of the Indian market even after various price caps.



Sources in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) said MNCs such as Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Becton Dickinson secured around 80 per cent of the 2,000 import licences granted last year. Some of these firms import devices required for knee and stent implants.