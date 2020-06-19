No one entered our territory, not an inch of land lost, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that neither has anyone intruded into Indian territory nor has anyone taken over any post.

In his closing remarks at an all-party meeting on the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Modi said the whole country is hurt and angry at what the Chinese have done.

India wants peace and friendship, but its sovereignty is supreme, he said.

Indian forces are doing what they have to do to protect the country, whether it is in terms of deployment, action or counter-action, Modi told political leaders.

"Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC," he said.

The meeting was convened after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.