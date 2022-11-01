JUST IN
Business Standard

Petrol, diesel prices down 40 paise per litre, to be effective from today

The prices of petrol and diesel have been slashed by 40 paise per litre. The new prices will be effective from 6 a.m. on Tuesday

Topics
Diesel prices | Petrol-diesel prices

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Oil Ministry authorises new companies to sell auto fuels in the country

The prices of petrol and diesel have been slashed by 40 paise per litre. The new prices will be effective from 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, the cost of petrol in the national capital was Rs 96.72, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 106.31 in Mumbai and Rs 102.63 in Chennai.

The drop in prices was expected as international crude oil prices dropped and have remained stable for some time. The crude oil price has remained below 95 dollars per barrel for some time now.

The drop in fuel prices comes after more than six months of holding steady. The last reduction in price was on April 7 this year.

--IANS

khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 06:45 IST

`
