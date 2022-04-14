Shah to attend 'PoJK Sankalp Rally' on May 8; will reiterate India's stance

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the 'Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Sankalp Rally' on May 8 which is being organised to reiterate India's claim over parts of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan, BJP sources said.
The rally is being organised in Jammu on May 8 by Jammu and Kashmir People's Forum.
The rally will be attended by the Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir refugees, who have settled in Jammu and Kashmir, and other states of the country.
Shah's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes amid reports that the Union government proposes to hold Assembly elections in the Union Territory after completion of the delimitation exercise which will be followed by summary revision of electoral rolls.
The Union Home Minister's visit on May 8 will follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Palli panchayat in Jammu's Samba district on April 24 on the occasion of National Panchayat Day.
Union Home secretary, A.K. Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau Director, Arvind Kumar will visit Srinagar on Thursday (April 14) to review the arrangements for this year's Amarnath yatra.
The 43-day long Amarnath yatra will start this year on June 30 and end on August 11 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima.
In 2019, the yatra was cut short because of the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370. The yatra was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
