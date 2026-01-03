Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 11:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / EC orders FIRs against five poll officials over roll lapses in Bengal

EC orders FIRs against five poll officials over roll lapses in Bengal

In the draft rolls, published on December 16, around 13,600,000 entries were flagged for "logical discrepancies"

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission directed the registration of FIRs against five poll officials for alleged irregularities in the distribution and collection of enumeration forms during the ongoing special revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an official said on Saturday.

These officials are two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), two Assistant Registration Officers (AROs) and a data entry operator, he said.

"We have identified five state government employees, two from Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district and three from Moyna in Purba Medinipur, against whom FIRs will be filed for alleged procedural lapses in the revision exercise," he said.

"The district magistrates have been asked to lodge cases and submit reports promptly," he added.

 

Meanwhile, the EC has scaled down the logical discrepancy cases from over 13,600,000 to nearly 9,449,000 after a thorough evaluation of the list, an official said.

Also Read

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

Dog lovers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against SC order on strays

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

BJP to launch 'Choreder Panchali' to counter TMC's poll pitch in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

Bengal polls: TMC's Abhishek vows ₹300 daily wage for tea garden workers

DDA

DDA launches second phase of 'Towering Heights' project in Karkardooma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi calls return of Piprahwa relics a moment of pride and reverence

In the draft rolls, published on December 16, around 13,600,000 entries were flagged for "logical discrepancies".

"Logical discrepancies" flagged include mismatches in spelling of names with earlier data, mismatches of fathers' names, voters recorded with more than six children, implausible age differences with parents or grandparents, and people above 45 wrongly shown as "new voters".

On the other hand, Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta will visit Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur and Paschim Bardhaman next week to review the revision work on the ground, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home MinisterAmit Shah, Home Minister

Andaman & Nicobar to play major role in India's economy in 10 years: Shah

Gujarat civic polls 2021

Pune civic polls: NCP candidate's son among 14 booked for violations

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

IRCTC scam case: Lalu Yadav moves Delhi HC against framing of charges

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

SGPC chief hits out at AAP govt over FIR in 328 missing 'saroops' case

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

65% of Delhi's air pollution in 2025 originated from outside the city: CREA

Topics : India News Election Comission West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon