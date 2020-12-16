JUST IN
US FDA confirms 94.1% efficacy of Moderna vaccine, says it's safe
Business Standard

WHO sees 'strong committment' from Pfizer for cheaper Covid-19 vaccines

Bruce Aylward, WHO senior adviser, said that he saw a "strong commitment" on the part of its CEO Albert Bourla to set prices at levels appropriate to poorer populations

A World Health Organization senior official said on Tuesday that the agency was in talks with Pfizer to include its Covid-19 vaccine as part of an early global rollout. Bruce Aylward, WHO senior adviser, said that he saw a "strong commitment" on the part of its CEO Albert Bourla to set prices at levels appropriate to poorer populations.
First Published: Wed, December 16 2020. 01:42 IST

