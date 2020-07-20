Govt makes it a must for e-commerce platforms to display country of origin

In an apparent bid to curb the use of Chinese products, the Central government has made it mandatory for all e-commerce platforms and marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart to prominently display the country of origin of the products sold on them.

The display, according to the draft rules for e-commerce companies under the New that came into force from today, will also be applicable for platforms and marketplaces registered outside India.

The draft rules for e-commerce firms under the Act will be notified by the end of this week,” union consumer affairs secretary Leela Nandan told reporters today.

The declaration of 'country of origin' in products sold on e-commerce platforms will enable consumers to make informed decision about the same, she said.

Action will taken for violation of the rules on firms as per the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, Nandan added.





“Any seller offering goods or services through a marketplace e-commerce entity shall provide all relevant details about the goods and services offered for sale by the seller including country of origin which are necessary for enabling the consumer to make an informed decision at the pre-purchase stage,” the draft rules under the Act said.

The amendments to the (CPA) were cleared by the Parliament last year.

Apart from e-commerce, the Act that came into force from today also has a host of other provisions including penalties for misleading advertisements, a central consumer protection authority, product liability, class action suits, simplified dispute resolution mechanism, and facility to file complaints from anywhere.

It will also have separate rules to guide the functioning of direct selling companies that will also be notified soon.

Meanwhile, for e-commerce firms, the draft rules said that all such entities whether they are marketplaces or not have to necessarily have a proper grievance redressal mechanism that needs to be prominently displayed on their websites.

The grievance redressal officer appointed by the firm will have to mandatorily resolve any complaint received against any product or service provided by the e-commerce firm within a month.

If any e-commerce entity sells imported goods it has to mention the person from whom the merchandise has been purchased or the seller of such goods in the platform.

The rules also state that any e-commerce firm can impose cancellation charges on consumers only if it also bears such a charge in the event of unilateral cancellation of order from its side.

A seller in an shall enter into formal agreements or contracts with the platform.

The seller also needs to appoint its own grievance redressal officer who will acknowledge a consumer complaint within 48 hours of receiving the same.

That apart, any seller in an e-commerce platform has to disclose its contractual obligation with the platform alongside price, shipping charges etc.

Inventory e-commerce entities will also provide information to the consumers on refund and return, pricing etc in a clear and transparent manner, the rules said.