Single Nodal Agency for state accounting may not work: ex-CAG Mehrishi

A state reform called the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) may not work, said a former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Friday, days after the government reckoned the system had saved it Rs 10,000 crore in FY22.

Rajiv Mehrishi, who is a former finance secretary as well, made the remarks while speaking about reforms in India’s government . “I noticed that another poor attempt to prevent parking of money is being made… I am sorry to say, the Single Nodal Account – an attempt, which in my humble opinion, is bound to fail,” he said at the Conference on Mainstreaming Digitalization of Public Expenditure.

“I can tell you with my experience, this single nodal account will not succeed,” Mehrishi said.

Mehrishi’s comments come days after Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said that the centre saved Rs 10,000 crore in interest costs through new mechanisms in FY22. The new accounting mechanisms in the Public Finance Management System are Treasury Single Account (TSA) for central government agencies and autonomous bodies, and Single Nodal Agency (SNA) for distribution of CSS funds to states.

Mehrishi said that the problem of the parking of money was a huge issue in the country. “As much as 25 percent of expenditure in several state governments is booked under what is known as ‘other expenditure.' It is non-traceable and non-accountable," he added.

“The way our accounts work, they are not properly auditable. With the kind of data we have, Parliament can draw no assurance that every rupee that was earned or spent is consistent with what they had approved either in terms of revenue collection or in terms of expenditure,” Mehrishi said.

He added that the federal auditing body did not use the word ‘assurance’ in their reports because it was unable to draw assurance from public accounts of various central departments and bodies.

“Many times, officials simply can't get the data because the (concerned) officers simply say that the file is lost. The file is misplaced. So their entire process is not auditable,” he said.