Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI's $5 bn FX swap oversubscribed nearly twofold, draws over $10 bn

RBI's $5 bn FX swap oversubscribed nearly twofold, draws over $10 bn

The RBI cut rates by 25 basis points earlier this month, and has cut them by a total of 125 basis points this year

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The swap is part of a $16 billion liquidity injection into the banking system, aimed at boosting transmission of rate cuts to lending rates. The RBI, under chief Sanjay Malhotra, has aggressively added liquidity to the banking system.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's 3-year dollar/rupee buy-sell swap witnessed robust appetite on Tuesday, with the auction drawing bids a little over twice the $5 billion size. 
The swap is part of a $16 billion liquidity injection into the banking system, aimed at boosting transmission of rate cuts to lending rates. The RBI, under chief Sanjay Malhotra, has aggressively added liquidity to the banking system. 
The RBI cut rates by 25 basis points earlier this month, and has cut them by a total of 125 basis points this year. 
The central bank accepted 118 bids at the FX swap auction with the premium cut-off set at 7.65 rupees. A total of 222 bids worth $10.35 billion were received. 
 
Bankers had anticipated robust demand owing to the excess dollar liquidity in the banking system. 
The settlement of the initial leg of the FX swap will take place on Thursday, through which the RBI will inject rupee liquidity into the banking system. The transaction will be reversed three years later.

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Centre planned to modify MGNREGA over repeated complaints: Shivraj Chouhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein during a meeting, in Amman, Jordan| Image: X/@MEAIndia

India, Jordan aim to double bilateral trade to $5 bn in 5 years: MEA

manufacturing sector, economy

India's flash PMI falls to 58.9 in Dec, growth at softest pace since Feb

exports, imports, trade

India's exports grow fastest in nearly 3.5 years; gold imports shrank

MGNREGA workers, labourers

Centre proposes renaming MGNREGA to VB-G RaM G, to change funding pattern

Topics : RBI Rupee-dollar swap economy Liquidity injection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayGoa Nightclub FireDividend Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon