India's exports to China rise on petroleum and electronics shipments

India's exports to China rise on petroleum and electronics shipments

India's exports to China rose from $ 9.20 billion in April-November 2024 to $ 12.22 billion in April-November 2025, an increase of 32.83 per cent year-on-year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Petroleum products, and electronic goods are helping India increase its exports to China, with which it has a huge trade deficit of about $ 100 billion, according to the commerce ministry data.

India's exports to China rose from $ 9.20 billion in April-November 2024 to $ 12.22 billion in April-November 2025, an increase of 32.83 per cent year-on-year.

Petroleum products emerged as the largest contributor in the exports to China. It was followed by electronic goods, marine products, and oil meals, the data showed.

"This sharp increase highlights strengthening trade momentum with China, supported by higher demand across key commodity segments and improved export performance over the period," an official said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

