JoSAA Counselling Round 3 result out: Steps to check JoSAA seat allotment

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the third seat allotment result. Candidates can now complete the online reporting, fees payment, document uploading process, as well as the submission of their response by October 28. Visit the official website (josaa.nic.in) to check the JoSAA allotment results.
Steps to check JoSAA Round 3 seat allotment list
Step 1: Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in
Step 2: On the website’s homepage, search for an activated link that reads, ‘view seat allotment result of round-3’.
Step 3: Enter the admit card number and other login credentials
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: JoSAA third allotment result 2020 will be uploaded on the screen
Step 6: Candidates are advised to download it and also take out a print for future reference
About JoSAA Counselling 2020
Joint Seat Allocation Authority, or JoSAA conducts the JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment. JoSAA counselling is organised as a centralised online admission process after JEE Advanced results are announced.
The second allotment result was out on October 21 where candidates could complete the online reporting, fee payment, and documents uploading process before October 23 till 5 pm.
