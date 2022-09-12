Anand Mahindra retweets 'top 10 educated countries' without India on list

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
CWC 2022 IND vs AUS Preview: Women in blue up against unbeaten Aussies
India-Canada second round free-trade agreement talks start next week
India and Canada to discuss open skies agreement, increase flights
-
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Monday retweeted a list of the top 10 educated countries in the world, shared by World of Statistics. The index showed Canada on top, followed by Russia, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, Israel, the United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Australia. India's name was not in the top 10.
Education is a crucial indicator often used to measure the development of a country. Giving a clarion call, Mahindra said it is not only the government's job, but everyone has to do their bit.
The tweet comes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Schools of Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme on September 5. As per the new scheme, India will upgrade as many as 14,500 schools to reflect the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's key features to reorient India's education policy.
This is a list we must not be left out of.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2022
It’s not just the Government’s task. We all have to do our bit. Each one Teach one is an old saying. And the more of us supporting education, the better. https://t.co/ohUhhSIqFq
NEP 2020 is an education policy aiming to address India's many growing developmental imperatives. It proposes revising and revamping all aspects of the education sector, including its regulation and governance. The policy lays particular emphasis on developing the creative potential of individuals. It also aims to re-establish all teachers, at all levels, as the most respected members of our society.
In a press conference, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the idea was to create a set of schools that would act as "NEP labs." Each school will be linked to higher education institutions for mentoring, and there will be provisions for internships with local artisans. Regarding the quality of education, there will be special modules on improving foundational literacy and numeracy.
According to the Economic Survey, education spending rose by 20 per cent during the Covid-19 pandemic, compared to approximately 73 per cent in the health sector, in 2021-22.
It further stated that the combined expenditure for the centre and state expenditure on education increased from Rs 3.54 trillion in 2014-15 to Rs 6.97 trillion in 2021-22.
As a percentage of GDP, it increased from 2.8 in 2014-15 to 3.1 in 2020-21. However, as a percentage of total expenditure on social services, it decreased from 10.8 to 9.7 in this period, the survey added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor