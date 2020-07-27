Coronavirus vaccine update: Moderna proceeds to Phase-III trials today

At present, 25 vaccine candidates are in human clinical trials. This raises the hope that a vaccines could contribute to ending the pandemic, which has so far infected over 16.4 million people worldwide and claimed over 650,000 lives. More than 150 possible vaccines are being developed and tested around the world, including in India, Britain, China, the US, Russia and Israel, to try to stop the pandemic. Among the vaccine candidates are in human clinical trial stage at present are those of Moderna, AstraZeneca Plc, BioNTech, Novavax, Sinovac, CanSino Biologics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Although it is still unclear if any of these vaccines will ultimately prove effective against the virus, Britain and other developed countries are already investing in the vaccines to ensure there is enough manufacturing capacity to deliver any successful candidate.

Why is a vaccine important?

The virus spreads easily and the majority of the world's population is still vulnerable to it. A vaccine would provide some protection by training people's immune systems to fight the virus so that they do not become sick.

Coronavirus treatment: Updates on coronavirus vaccine/drug development:

1. Moderna gets additional $472 mn from US for trial

Moderna has received an additional $472 million award from the US government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) ahead of the expanded Phase-3 clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate beginning July 27.

The expanded Phase-3 study of the company's mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against Covid-19 will include 30,000 participants, Moderna said.





ALSO READ: The vaccine race

2. Will reserve enough doses for Parsis: SII CEO

"More than enough" doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be reserved for the Parsi community, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the vaccine's local manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII), has said.

Poonawalla, however, did not specify the quantity of the doses that will be kept for the community, which is grappling with shrinking population.

3. Oxford coronavirus update

Serum Institute of India has asked approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) to start the phase II and III trial of the Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, in India.

Known as AZD1222, the vaccine candidate has been made by the Jenner Institute, a part of the Nuffield Department of Medicine at the University of Oxford. The formulation is backed by by AstraZeneca PLC, a British-Swedish pharmaceutical company. AstraZeneca has joined hands with Serum Institute of India to produce the potential vaccine.

SII will launch the vaccine under the brand name of Covishield if the trials are successful.

4. India update

Two Indian candidates for a vaccine targeting the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2 have been granted permission for Phase I and II trials in India. One is being developed by Cadila Healthcare, and the other by Bharat Biotech, which has now tied up with private health care labs for human trials, as well as some public hospitals. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi gave a 30-year-old man the first dose of the Bharat Biotech candidate, called Covaxin, last week.

5. Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin update

Even as Phase I human trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are on at most of the 12 sites selected by ICMR across the country, the Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, has claimed “encouraging” results from first part of the tests.

Earlier this week, AIIMS, Delhi, administered the first dose of Covaxin to a 30-year-old man. According to CTRI, the Covaxin phase I and II trials are expected to take one year and three months.

6. Russia claims its coronavirus vaccine is ready for use

A Covid-19 vaccine developed with the Russian Defense Ministry completed Phase 2 trials, leading First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov to say the first domestic inoculation is ready for use.

A second group of volunteers ended Phase 2 trials Monday, with everyone developing immunity from the coronavirus and feeling fine, Tsalikov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper published Tuesday. He didn’t say when Phase 3 large-scale trials would take place or when production of the vaccine may begin.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese vaccine shows promise in animal tests

7. Coronavirus vaccine update: Pfizer-BioNTech potential Covid-19 vaccine shows promise

German biotech firm BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer also reported on July 20 that their experimental Covid-19 vaccine was safe and induced an immune response in patients. The companies said the data also demonstrated an induction of high level of T-cell responses against the novel coronavirus. Pfizer is hoping to seek regulatory approval for a vaccine "as early as October" this year and have a vaccine on the market by year end.

A "best case scenario" would be approval before year end and a vaccine by year end, according to Pfizer.

8. Zydus begins human trials for potential coronavirus vaccine

Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said it has started human studies for its potential Covid-19 vaccine. ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies, Zydus said. In the human trials, Zydus will enrol over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in India.

9. Coronavirus vaccine race: Novavax gets $1.6 billion in US funding

The US government has awarded Novavax Inc $1.6 billion to cover testing and manufacturing of a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus in the United States, with the aim of delivering 100 million doses by January. Novavax is somewhat of a dark horse in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. The company was not on the list of vaccine finalists for Warp Speed previously reported by the New York Times that included Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc, J&J and Merck & Co.

10. Chinese coronavirus vaccine shows promise in animal tests

The phase-I human clinical trial of India's first indigenously-developed vaccine against novel coronavirus, Covaxin, began at the AIIMS on Friday with the first dose of the injection given to a man, who is in his 30s.

Already, over 3,500 volunteers have registered themselves for the trial at AIIMS since last Saturday, of whom the screening of at least 22 people is underway, said Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS and the principal investigator of the study.

"The first volunteer, a resident of Delhi, was screened two days ago and all his health parameters were found to be within the normal range. He also does not have any co-morbid conditions.

"The first dose of 0.5 ml intramuscular injection was given to him around 1.30 pm. No immediate side-effects have been observed so far. He was under observation for two hours and will be monitored for the next seven days," Rai said.

When will we have a coronavirus vaccine?

A vaccine would normally take years, if not decades, to develop. Researchers hope to achieve the same amount of work in only a few months.

Most experts think a vaccine is likely to become widely available by mid-2021, about 12-18 months after the new virus, known officially as Sars-CoV-2, first emerged.

That would be a huge scientific feat and there are no guarantees it will work.