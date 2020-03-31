Gold imports in FY20 fell to a decade low, March saw 75% decline

Gold imports have declined sharply in FY20 following a series of developments amid high price. Inward shipments are now estimated at 556 tonnes this financial year which ends today. The quantum is teh lowest in a decade, if not more.

In terms of return from investment in gold, the year FY20 was fantastic yielding 36 per cent to Indian investors.

Demand was lower throughout the year save the June quarter. In July , just as prices were rising, the first budget of the Modi-2 government raised the import duty on gold to 12.5 per cent. Ever since, demand has been falling while the price has remained on an upward trend following global price jump on geopolitical uncertainties and trade war. September was one of the worst quarters in terms of in India with demand falling to only 83.6 tonnes. The March quarter will be no different and is estimated only around 120 tonnes.

March has been the worst month in many years with imports estimated only around 18 tonnes and almost no imports in the past two weeks, said an industry player. Some 72.5 tommes of the metal were imported im March 2019 as per GFMS data. This implies a 75 per cent YoY drop in the current month.

In FY20, some 559.6 tonnes gold were estimated to have brought in, which is 28 per cent lower than previous financial year and the lowest in the decade.

This is because of the measures to taken to contain in the country are shut, and the fortnight-long period followinh Holi was considered inauspicious, bringing to a standstill. Now, despite closure of the market, some demand was seen last week when the price corrected suddenly. However, traders were not able to deliver, though some did freeze the price with a promise to deliver when market reopens.

Going forward, in India is likely to remain subdued because after a of three weeks rural life will take a while to come back on track while in cities, consumers have sharply cut discretionary expenses and demand will remain impacted. The India head of a global metals research firm on the condition of anonymity said that gold demand will start reviving from July quarter but it will be difficult to replenish fall seen in FY20 in India.

Even on prices front, he sees consolidation continuing for some time and improvement in prices to begin in second half.

Akshaya Tritiya, the largest occasion for gold and jewellery buying will be the key indicator of gold demand in current times of crisis. This is falling on 26 April.