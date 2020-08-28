Stocks to watch: Edelweiss Fin Services, Max India, NMDC, GMR Infra, M&M

At 08:48 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 48.6 points, or 0.42 per cent higher at 11,641, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Edelweiss Financial Services: PAG, the Hong Kong-based private equity group, has picked a 51 per cent stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management by making a strategic investment of Rs 2,200 crore.

NMDC: NMDC Limiteds profit after tax for the first quarter ended June 30 slumped by 55 per cent to Rs 533 crore as both production and sales were impacted due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the state-owned miner said on Thursday. The company had posted Rs 1,179 crore PAT in the corresponding quarter in 2019-20.

Max India: Business conglomerate Max Group will relist its arm Max India on bourses for shares trading on Friday, enabling shareholders to unlock value from the growth in emerging senior-care and retirement homes sector.

Adani Ports: Global brokerage firm Nomura, as per reports, has revised the target price of the stock to Rs 420 from Rs 320 earlier and has a "buy" call.

HCC: The company's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended June 2020 stood at Rs 409.26 crore against profit of Rs 99.74 crore in the year-ago period.

GMR Infra: India’s largest airport operator, GMR, has decided to separately list its airport business. The company’s board on Thursday passed a proposal that will see the holding company, GMR Infrastructure, demerge into airport and non-airport entities. READ MORE

Wockhardt: CARE Ratings has upgraded the company's Long-Term Bank Facilities (Fund Based) from "CARE BB+; Under credit watch with positive implications" to "CARE BBB-; Stable"; and

Short Term Bank Facilities (Non-Fund Based) upgraded from "CARE A4+; Under credit watch with positive implications" to "CARE A3".

HAL: The company's Rs 5,000-crore offer for sale (OFS) on Thursday saw oversubscription in the institutional investor segment with bids for 42.6 million shares as against 40.13 million on offer.

Thejo Engineering: Equity Intelligence has bought 50,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 675.11, NSE bulk deal data showed.

M&M: The company on Thursday announced the introduction of the Marazzo with BSVI technology. Marazzo, India’s safest MPV, will now be available with a BSVI-compliant powertrain at a starting price of Rs. 11.25 lakh.

Earnings today: A total of 81 companies, including Khadi India, and Archies, are scheduled to announce their June quarter results.