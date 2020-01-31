Tech Mahindra Q3 net profit slips 5% YoY to Rs 1,146 crore, revenue up 8%

on Friday posted 4.97 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,145.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had logged profit of Rs 1,202.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the numbers grew 2 per cent.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,654.6 crore, up 8 per cent against Rs 8,943.7 crore in the correspomding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In constant currency terms, revenue grew 4.3 per cent. In US dollar terms, revenue rose 5.1 per cent to $ 1,353 million.

“This is a quarter of strong growth across our Communications and Enterprise businesses. We continue to win marquee deals and are well poised to capitalize on new market opportunities with technology shifts like 56, which continues to be a key focus area in the year ahead," said CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.