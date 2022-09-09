Today's top 20 NSE stocks under Rs 100, 9 Sep: GAIL, SAIL, EIL and more

The opened on a positive trend today, as hinted by Singapore Exchange Nifty. The BSE Sensex vaulted 59,688 whereas the Nifty50 rose 174 points to 17,799, which was much above the five-day consolidation range.

Amidst all these, some stocks such as Reliance Industries Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra showed negative trends. Here, we have compiled a list of the top 20 stocks to consider under Rs 100.



Why do stock prices fall or rise?

Stock buying and selling is a game of supply and demand. If the demand is more than supply, the price rises, whereas if the supply is more than the demand, the price falls.

NSE stocks: Top stocks under Rs 100

GAIL India: GAIL Limited is a government's natural gas explorer and producer accountable for natural gas processing and distribution in India. The current market price of GAIL is Rs 92.5 SAIL India: Steel Authority of India Limited is a government-held steel producer based in New Delhi, India. It comes under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India. The current market price of their stock is Rs 82.1. Engineers India Limited (EIL): It is an Indian government engineering consultancy service that comes under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Their current price is Rs 69.5 IIFL Securities: IIFL Securities are a custom portfolio management services that helps people achieve their financial goals. Their price is Rs 74.9 rupees.

Given below is a table of the top 20 stocks under Rs 100

Serial no Name Current Market Price (Rs) Price to Earning Ratio Market Cap (crore) Dividend Yeild Year on Year growth Sales last quarter Last quarter growth 1 Rail Vikas 34 5.68 7089.08 5.39 28.16 4640.75 297.67 2 Electrost.Cast. 38.15 6.13 2268.4 2.1 108.99 1767.13 95.18 3 Brightcom Group 40.65 7.56 8202.84 0.74 162.66 1480.61 277.24 4 Ircon Intl. 41.8 6.11 3931.31 5.94 62.46 2001.91 144.57 5 H U D C O 42.3 4.91 8468.03 8.27 1.76 1749.27 411.71 6 Equitas Sma. Fin 48.25 16.59 6048.38 0 713.16 940.4 97.01 7 Marksans Pharma 52.95 11.76 2167.32 0.47 -3.87 433.77 60.18 8 Paradeep Phospha 62.1 12.56 5058.03 0 5.29 2434.66 62.65 9 Gateway Distri 66.95 15.44 3345.15 1.84 28.88 337.88 55.78 10 Engineers India 69.95 19.44 3931.49 4.3 2318.28 814.8 64.81 11 IIFL Securities 74.9 8.12 2277.43 3.97 -36.96 291.55 43.39 12 Welspun India 76.45 17.87 7681.14 0.19 -90.18 1957.25 21.36 13 Natl. Aluminium 80.15 4.63 14720.59 8.12 66.4 3783.32 578.64 14 S A I L 81.9 3.62 33829.02 10.7 -79.36 24028.62 804.5 15 CESC 82.65 7.91 10955.89 5.44 5.54 4102 297 16 PTC India 87.15 6.05 2579.73 2.27 57.26 2831.12 155.89 17 L T Foods 89.8 9.36 2872.25 1.16 23.51 1611.1 95.17 18 Ashoka Buildcon 92.4 4.88 2593.91 0 69.25 1878.56 134.65 19 GAIL (India) 92.5 4.56 60819.64 7.17 52.07 37896.81 3250.95 29 Man Infra 95.25 15.91 3536.17 0.87 18.61 351.97 43.77

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)