Today's top 20 NSE stocks under Rs 100, 9 Sep: GAIL, SAIL, EIL and more

-
The Indian stock market opened on a positive trend today, as hinted by Singapore Exchange Nifty. The BSE Sensex vaulted 59,688 whereas the Nifty50 rose 174 points to 17,799, which was much above the five-day consolidation range.
Amidst all these, some stocks such as Reliance Industries Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra showed negative trends. Here, we have compiled a list of the top 20 stocks to consider under Rs 100.
Why do stock prices fall or rise?
Stock buying and selling is a game of supply and demand. If the demand is more than supply, the price rises, whereas if the supply is more than the demand, the price falls.
NSE stocks: Top stocks under Rs 100
- GAIL India: GAIL Limited is a government's natural gas explorer and producer accountable for natural gas processing and distribution in India. The current market price of GAIL is Rs 92.5
- SAIL India: Steel Authority of India Limited is a government-held steel producer based in New Delhi, India. It comes under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India. The current market price of their stock is Rs 82.1.
- Engineers India Limited (EIL): It is an Indian government engineering consultancy service that comes under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Their current price is Rs 69.5
- IIFL Securities: IIFL Securities are a custom portfolio management services that helps people achieve their financial goals. Their price is Rs 74.9 rupees.
Given below is a table of the top 20 stocks under Rs 100
|Serial no
|Name
|Current Market Price (Rs)
|Price to Earning Ratio
|Market Cap (crore)
|Dividend Yeild
|Year on Year growth
|Sales last quarter
|Last quarter growth
|1
|Rail Vikas
|34
|5.68
|7089.08
|5.39
|28.16
|4640.75
|297.67
|2
|Electrost.Cast.
|38.15
|6.13
|2268.4
|2.1
|108.99
|1767.13
|95.18
|3
|Brightcom Group
|40.65
|7.56
|8202.84
|0.74
|162.66
|1480.61
|277.24
|4
|Ircon Intl.
|41.8
|6.11
|3931.31
|5.94
|62.46
|2001.91
|144.57
|5
|H U D C O
|42.3
|4.91
|8468.03
|8.27
|1.76
|1749.27
|411.71
|6
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|48.25
|16.59
|6048.38
|0
|713.16
|940.4
|97.01
|7
|Marksans Pharma
|52.95
|11.76
|2167.32
|0.47
|-3.87
|433.77
|60.18
|8
|Paradeep Phospha
|62.1
|12.56
|5058.03
|0
|5.29
|2434.66
|62.65
|9
|Gateway Distri
|66.95
|15.44
|3345.15
|1.84
|28.88
|337.88
|55.78
|10
|Engineers India
|69.95
|19.44
|3931.49
|4.3
|2318.28
|814.8
|64.81
|11
|IIFL Securities
|74.9
|8.12
|2277.43
|3.97
|-36.96
|291.55
|43.39
|12
|Welspun India
|76.45
|17.87
|7681.14
|0.19
|-90.18
|1957.25
|21.36
|13
|Natl. Aluminium
|80.15
|4.63
|14720.59
|8.12
|66.4
|3783.32
|578.64
|14
|S A I L
|81.9
|3.62
|33829.02
|10.7
|-79.36
|24028.62
|804.5
|15
|CESC
|82.65
|7.91
|10955.89
|5.44
|5.54
|4102
|297
|16
|PTC India
|87.15
|6.05
|2579.73
|2.27
|57.26
|2831.12
|155.89
|17
|L T Foods
|89.8
|9.36
|2872.25
|1.16
|23.51
|1611.1
|95.17
|18
|Ashoka Buildcon
|92.4
|4.88
|2593.91
|0
|69.25
|1878.56
|134.65
|19
|GAIL (India)
|92.5
|4.56
|60819.64
|7.17
|52.07
|37896.81
|3250.95
|29
|Man Infra
|95.25
|15.91
|3536.17
|0.87
|18.61
|351.97
|43.77
What are penny stocks?
Penny stocks are stocks that are sold at very low prices normally below 50 rupees or 1 USD. They have low market capitalization, and mostly are illiquid. Penny stocks are lesser know to the larger investing public.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
