Home / Markets / News / Karur Vysya Bank shares hit record high, jump 4% after Q3 update

Karur Vysya Bank shares hit record high, jump 4% after Q3 update

Karur Vysya Bank shares rose after it reported a healthy growth in its business metrics for the quarter ended December 2025

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) Ltd. hit a fresh record on Thursday, rising nearly 4 per cent, after it reported a healthy growth in its business metrics for the quarter ended December 2025. 
 
The lender's stock rose as much as 3.7 per cent during the day to a new peak of ₹273.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since December 26 last year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.1 per cent higher at ₹272.1 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:05 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 1.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 3.1 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. KVB has a total market capitalisation of ₹26,127.15 crore. 
 

Karur Vysya Bank reports Q3 updates 

The bank's total business stood at ₹2.12 trillion as on December 31, 2025, up 16.29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1.82 trillion a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total business grew 4.15 per cent from ₹2.03 trillion as on September 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
 
Total deposits rose 15.57 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.15 trillion as of December 31, 2025, compared with ₹99,155 crore in the year-ago period. Deposits increased 3.71 per cent sequentially from ₹1.10 trillion at the end of September 2025.

Advances grew 17.15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹97,048 crore as of December 31, 2025, up from ₹82,838 crore a year earlier. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, advances rose 4.66 per cent.
 
The bank’s current account savings account deposits increased 10.76 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,199 crore as on December 31, 2025, and were up 2.11 per cent compared with the September 2025 quarter.

KVB Q2 recap

In H1FY26 (April to September), the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.86 per cent due to an increased yield on advances driven by higher disbursements in the retail, agriculture and micro, small, and medium enterprises (RAM) segment.  Asset quality continues to remain stable in H1FY26, with GNPA and NNPA standing at 0.76 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively, as on September 30, 2025.
 
Operating expenses reduced further to 2.43 per cent. PPOP improved to ₹1,823 crore in H1FY26 compared to ₹1,562 crore in H1FY25. The bank reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,095 crore on total income of ₹6,336 crore in H1FY26 compared to PAT of ₹932 crore on total income of ₹5,529 crore in H1FY25. 
 

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

