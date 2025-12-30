Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / MF investor additions hit slow lane in 2025 as equity volatility bites

MF investor additions hit slow lane in 2025 as equity volatility bites

Mutual funds added 5.8 million investors till November 2025, far fewer than in 2024, as market volatility and weaker equity returns dampened new participation despite strong SIP flows

mutual fund

MFs added 5.8 million new investors in 2025, as of November 30, sharply lower than the record 10.6 million additions in calendar year 2024, though still higher than the 5.3 million added in 2023.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pace of new investor additions by mutual funds (MFs) decelerated in 2025 as the equity market correction and a rise in volatility dimmed the appeal of equity schemes.
 
MFs added 5.8 million new investors in 2025, as of November 30, sharply lower than the record 10.6 million additions in calendar year 2024, though still higher than the 5.3 million added in 2023.
 
In percentage terms, investor growth in 2025 is likely to be the weakest in five years. The number of unique MF investors has risen by about 11 per cent so far this year and is unlikely to surpass the 15 per cent growth recorded in 2023.
 
 
The total number of unique investors is mapped by permanent account number registrations. At the end of November 2025, the industry had 58.4 million unique investors.
 
Why did mutual fund investor additions slow in 2025?

Also Read

funds, mutual fund, investors

SIP inflows top ₹3 trn in 2025 for first time as investors stay steady

fund manager, Supplements, finance sector, Investors

Time to be neither overly greedy nor excessively fearful: Fund managerspremium

Mutual Funds, BS Special, Investors

Digital push, new investors to shape next phase of MF growth: Expertspremium

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Mutual funds' NFO collection shrinks in 2025 as equity appetite coolspremium

Sebi

Ease of investing: Sebi's interventions will bring greater transparencypremium

 
According to experts, the decline in new investor additions in recent months is largely due to volatility in the equity market.
 
“The volatility in the stock markets since September 2024 has hurt the pace of accretion of new investors. The near-term performance of equity schemes, especially smallcap and midcap funds, has taken a hit. Even largecap funds have delivered only high single-digit returns,” said Sunil Subramaniam, a former MF executive and founder and chief executive officer of Sense and Simplicity.
 
The correction followed by a range-bound market has impacted equity MFs’ showing in past returns charts, especially the one-year performance.
 
What happened to NFO-led investor additions this year?
 
New fund offerings, which are also a key driver of new investor additions, witnessed a decline in investor interest this year. The industry raised Rs 63,631 crore through 222 new fund offerings in 2025, as of November, sharply lower than the nearly Rs 1.2 trillion collected through 239 launches in 2024.
 
Did SIP inflows and folio growth remain resilient?
 
However, subdued equity market sentiment had little impact on investment flows from existing investors, especially through the systematic investment plan route. SIP inflows crossed Rs 3 trillion for the first time in a calendar year in 2025.
 
“The retail participation has continued to deepen in 2025. Total MF folios have climbed to around 256 million, with over 4 million folios added in October 2025 alone, a scale that would have been unthinkable a few years ago. Equity-oriented categories now account for nearly 200 million folios, underscoring that MFs have become a part of household financial planning rather than a niche product,” said Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer at HDFC AMC.

More From This Section

Mutual Fund

Select debt schemes extend winning run in 2025 on rate-cut tailwindspremium

Gold and silver

Gold-silver rush pushes passive fund share in MF AUM to record in 2025premium

mutual fund

Equity mutual funds rebound, inflows rise 21% to ₹29,911 cr in Nov

ss

Mutual funds and equities fastest-growing asset classes, says reportpremium

mutual fund, SIP, MF Industry

Hinterlands in the lead: Little places, big paces in mutual fund growthpremium

Topics : Mutual Funds equity market SIP inflows NFOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon