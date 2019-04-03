Old boys and their eternal values

India is one of the youngest countries in the world. A little under half its population are women. Yet here’s the remarkable thing about India Inc.

Its top leadership does not reflect those demographics at all. A quick recce of the ten largest corporations by revenues as listed in the latest annual BS 1000 survey only emphasises the somewhat derisive description of Indian business as an old boys’ club. Of the five private companies in the top 10 corporations by revenues, no CEO or executive chairman is below 45 years of age (public sector firms have been excluded because ...