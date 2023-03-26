close

IPL 2023: Bairstow ruled out, uncapped Short named as replacement in PBKS

Punjab Kings' star English cricketer Jonny Bairstow was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming IPL and uncapped Australian batter Matthew Short has been named as his replacement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
onny Bairstow of Punjab Kings during match 52 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 7th May 2022 Photo by Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics

Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
The senior wicketkeeper-cum-destructive batter continues to recover from a leg injury he picked up last September.

"We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement," Punjab Kings said on their Twitter handle.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) refused to grant Bairstow a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the IPL, starting March 31.

Bairstow is yet to recover completely from a leg injury, which he had sustained in September last year.

Bairstow had missed England's T20 World Cup-winning campaign and the following Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand after sustaining multiple fractures following a freak injury at a golf course in September.

In the last IPL, Bairstow scored 253 runs in 11 innings, averaging 23.00 with a strike rate of 144.57 and with two half-centuries.

Set to make his maiden appearance in the IPL, Short was the Player of the Tournament at the recent Big Bash League, where he scored 458 runs while opening the innings for Adelaide Strikers at a strike rate of 144.47.

First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

