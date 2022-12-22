IPL Mini Auctions 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

The (IPL) is back with the most-awaited non-playing event in its calendar -- the yearly auction. However, this time it will be a mini auction as only 405 players are in the fray. Since there are only 87 player slots left among the 10 teams, the auction may even see fewer than 87 players getting sold.

In fact, from player number 86 onwards, the process will accelerate and only those players whom the franchises will demand will be listed for a fast auction. But despite being a small event, certain players are sure to rake in a lot of money. Here’s a look at the five players who can be the biggest buys.

Ben Stokes

England skipper, who recently beat Pakistan 3-0 in Pakistan to create history for his side, will be the hottest property in the auction market, and teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings who are in search of a captain. Both Hyderabad and Punjab released their skippers Kane Williamson and after the last season.

Stokes has so far played only 43 IPL matches for two franchises -- Rising Pune Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. In 2021 he featured in only a single game while missing the entire 2022 season. However, his exploits in the recent World Cup where he was the Player of the Match in the final have once again made him a hot property.

Sam Curran

Curran has always been the all-rounder who will give any team the maximum utility a player can. The left-arm fast bowler who has increased his ability to bowl yorkers and shown variety with the ball in hand can also wield the willow well down the order.

In 6 games, Curran took 13 wickets at an average of 11.38 and his economy was also below seven. Curran proved his mettle during his stint with Chennai Super Kings. He has played 32 games in three seasons, taking 32 wickets and scoring 337 runs.

Adil Rashid

Another Englishman in the reckoning is Adil Rashid. He has been brilliant with his economy rate and is one of the toughest operators to get hit especially when the other team is in need of runs. Rashid has wealth of experience with him and teams like Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will definitely bid aggressively for him.

So far, Rashid has played only a single IPL game, although he has been phenomenal in international cricket.

Cameroon Green

The Aussie all-rounder showed his ability to hit high and handsome during the India tour in 2022. His ability to bat up the order makes him an even better asset. His 245 runs and five wickets in 21 T20s games are testimony to his talent and skills.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal, one of the most consistent performers in the cash-rich league, has played 113 games and still has no team to retain himself. His team Punjab Kings, whom he was captaining, did not retain him and thus he is now part of the auctions.

With 2,327 runs, a century and 12 fifties in his bank, he would be one of the most important picks of the auction.

Surprise packages - Litton Das and Sikandar Raza

Litton Das, the Bangladesh ODI skipper has been in great touch and his strokeplay has few comparisons. His 60-run innings against India when Bangladesh were chasing 185 was remarkable. If franchisees are looking for an opener who could score briskly and at the same time play the role of an anchor, he could be a good buy.

Sikandar Raza has been the best all-rounder of 2022. The Pakistan-born Zimbabwe all-rounder has played 39 T20s (leagues and internationals combined) and 26 50-over games (15 ODIs). In all these games combined, the 36-year-old has scored 2,080 runs, making it a belligerent year for him with the bat.

Add to that the 58 wickets he took in those 65 games, making him the best all-rounder of the year. He is going to be on the radar of all the teams as he can give 2-3 quick overs and valuable runs at numbers 5 and 6.