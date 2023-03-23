IPL 2023: Livingstone available full season for Punjab, no NOC for Bairstow

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has cleared all-rounder Liam Livingstone to be available for for the full season of the upcoming IPL 2023 but attacking batter Jonny Bairstow has been denied NOC by the board.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Bairstow, who underwent surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle in October, is expected to be up and running in a couple of weeks' times but given the long injury lay-off, the ECB has decided not to issue him the NOC for the IPL 2023, beginning on March 31.

The English board is hopeful that Bairstow will be available for the Ashes later in the year.

The 33-year old, who was bought by for Rs 6.75 crore in the player auction, has not played competitive cricket since August due to his injury.

Meanwhile, Livingstone has also been out of action since the Rawalpindi Test last December because of injuries to his knee and ankle. However, the 29-year old was part of the Lancashire County Cricket Club's off-season training recently in Dubai and has gone back home since.

The report further said that Livingstone, bought by the franchise for Rs 11.50 crores, will be available for the entire IPL season.

Apart from Livingstone, Sam Curran's participation was also confirmed. The English all-rounder became the most expensive buy at an IPL auction earlier this year when PBKS bought him for Rs 18.50 crore.

It has been learnt that all other England players, barring Will Jacks but including Mark Wood (Lucknow), Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians) and Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings), will take part in the IPL.

Notably, Jacks, bought for Rs 3.2 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been ruled out because of an injury. RCB has already announced Michael Bracewell as his replacement.

--IANS

ak/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)