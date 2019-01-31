JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India tour of New Zealand 2019 » News

India vs New Zealand: Shubman, Khaleel want to be as fit as Virat, Rohit
Business Standard

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE: Will Shubman Gill replace rested Kohli?

At home, New Zealand had lost just two ODI since losing to South Africa in 2014-15. Catch India vs New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE score and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Rohit, Dhawan
Photo: BCCI Twitter

After crushing New Zealand in first three One Day Internationals (ODIs), the Indian cricket team under Rohit Sharma's captaincy will look to put a dominating show again in the 4th ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton today. The New Zealand cricket team were in great form at home before they played the first ODI against India, having lost only two 50-over matches since their defeat at the hands of South Africa in 2014-15. The 3-0 loss so far against India comes as an eye-opener for the Kiwis ahead of ICC World Cup 2019, as Team India has exposed quite a few chinks in their armour.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE SCORECARD



Key stats ahead of India vs New Zealand 4th ODI:

  • New Zealand have won six of their last seven ODIs in Hamilton, with their only loss coming against South Africa in 2017.
  • Rohit Sharma will play his 200th ODI and only Virat Kohli (8,767) and AB de Villiers (8,520) had a higher run aggregate than Sharma’s 7799 after 199 ODIs.
  • Trent Boult will become second bowler after Daniel Vettori to take 100 wickets in ODIs in New Zealand if he scalps three more.
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI live streaming details

Date and Day: January 31, 2019 and Thursday

Place: The Seddon Park, Hamilton

Time: 7:30 am (IST)

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 1st ODI on Hotstar app and website.

Stay Tuned for India vs New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE score and match commentary...
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 06:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY