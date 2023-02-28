OPPO Reno 9 set to launch today: Check specifications, other details here

The new and upgraded version of is set to launch in India. Reno 9 is expected to debut in the country on Tuesday, February 28. The expected starting price of the Reno 9 series is approx Rs 28,499. You can buy this latest Oppo Reno 9 in different colours and configurations.

The Oppo Reno 9 series had already been launched in China last November. Now it is set to make its debut in India.

This phone has a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixel screen for enhanced video experience.

This latest OPPO Reno 9 Android v12 operating system and 5000 mAh battery backup allow you to watch video content, play games, listen to music, etc, for long hours without worrying about battery drainage.

OPPO Reno 9 Specifications

General Specifications Brand OPPO Model Reno 9 Official Release Date 24th November 2022 Launched in India 28th February 2023 (expected) Dimensions 162.30 x 74.20 x 7.19 Battery Backup 4500 mAh

Display Resolution Standard FHD+ Screen size 6.70 Resolution 1080x2412 pixels Touch screen Yes

Hardware Processor Octa-core Processor make Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Ram 12 GB Internal Storage 256 GB (Expandable)

Software Operating system Android 13 Skin ColorOS 13.0

Sensors Face Lock Yes In-display Fingerprint System Yes Proximity Sensor Yes Accelerator Yes Ambient Light Sensor Yes

OPPO Reno 9 launch in India

OPPO Reno is expected to make its debut today, i.e., Tuesday, February 28, at a starting price of Rs 28,599. The OPPO Reno 9 will launch in three variations--Oppo Reno 9, OPPO Reno9 Pro, and OPPO Reno9 Pro+. All three variations will have different RAM and storage configurations, and the price will vary for each variation. OPPO Reno 9 with 8GB + 256GB starts at Rs 28,599 (expected), Oppo Reno 9 with 12GB + 256GB starts at Rs 30,900 (expected), and OPPO Reno 9 with12GB + 512GB at Rs 34,300 approx.