Business Standard

OPPO Reno 9 set to launch today: Check specifications, other details here

The expected starting price of the OPPO Reno 9 series is approx Rs 28,499. You can buy it in different colours and configurations

Topics
Oppo India | Oppo | Oppo smartphone

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

Oppo

The new and upgraded version of OPPO is set to launch in India. Oppo Reno 9 is expected to debut in the country on Tuesday, February 28. The expected starting price of the OPPO Reno 9 series is approx Rs 28,499. You can buy this latest Oppo Reno 9 in different colours and configurations.

The Oppo Reno 9 series had already been launched in China last November. Now it is set to make its debut in India.

This phone has a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixel screen for enhanced video experience.

This latest OPPO Reno 9 Android v12 operating system and 5000 mAh battery backup allow you to watch video content, play games, listen to music, etc, for long hours without worrying about battery drainage.

OPPO Reno 9 Specifications

General Specifications

Brand

OPPO

Model

Reno 9

Official Release Date

24th November 2022

Launched in India

28th February 2023 (expected)

Dimensions

162.30 x 74.20 x 7.19

Battery Backup

4500 mAh


Display

Resolution Standard

FHD+

Screen size

6.70

Resolution

1080x2412 pixels

Touch screen

Yes


Hardware

Processor

Octa-core

Processor make

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Ram

12 GB

Internal Storage

256 GB (Expandable)


Software

Operating system

Android 13

Skin

ColorOS 13.0


Sensors

Face Lock

Yes

In-display Fingerprint System

Yes

Proximity Sensor

Yes

Accelerator

Yes

Ambient Light Sensor

Yes

OPPO Reno 9 launch in India

OPPO Reno is expected to make its debut today, i.e., Tuesday, February 28, at a starting price of Rs 28,599. The OPPO Reno 9 will launch in three variations--Oppo Reno 9, OPPO Reno9 Pro, and OPPO Reno9 Pro+. All three variations will have different RAM and storage configurations, and the price will vary for each variation. OPPO Reno 9 with 8GB + 256GB starts at Rs 28,599 (expected), Oppo Reno 9 with 12GB + 256GB starts at Rs 30,900 (expected), and OPPO Reno 9 with12GB + 512GB at Rs 34,300 approx.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 16:14 IST

