OPPO Reno 9 set to launch today: Check specifications, other details here

The new and upgraded version of OPPO is set to launch in India. Oppo Reno 9 is expected to debut in the country on Tuesday, February 28. The expected starting price of the OPPO Reno 9 series is approx Rs 28,499. You can buy this latest Oppo Reno 9 in different colours and configurations.
The Oppo Reno 9 series had already been launched in China last November. Now it is set to make its debut in India.
This phone has a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixel screen for enhanced video experience.
This latest OPPO Reno 9 Android v12 operating system and 5000 mAh battery backup allow you to watch video content, play games, listen to music, etc, for long hours without worrying about battery drainage.
OPPO Reno 9 Specifications
OPPO Reno 9 launch in India
OPPO Reno is expected to make its debut today, i.e., Tuesday, February 28, at a starting price of Rs 28,599. The OPPO Reno 9 will launch in three variations--Oppo Reno 9, OPPO Reno9 Pro, and OPPO Reno9 Pro+. All three variations will have different RAM and storage configurations, and the price will vary for each variation. OPPO Reno 9 with 8GB + 256GB starts at Rs 28,599 (expected), Oppo Reno 9 with 12GB + 256GB starts at Rs 30,900 (expected), and OPPO Reno 9 with12GB + 512GB at Rs 34,300 approx.
First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 16:14 IST
