Asus launches new AiO Copilot+ PC in India: Check price, specifications

The new Asus VM670KA AiO is the company's first all-in-one PC that supports the suite AI-powered features offered as part of Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Asus has launched a new all-in-one (AiO) PC named ASUS VM670KA AiO. Powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, the new Asus AiO offers AI-powered features exclusive to the Copilot Plus PC platform. It features a 27-inch Full HD IPS display with support for touch controls. 

Asus VM670KA AiO: Price and availability

  • Price: Starts at Rs 1,09,990
Asus VM670KA AiO is available in India on Asus Eshop, Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus Hybrid Stores, ROG Stores, and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. 
 
There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to 24 months.
 

Asus VM670KA AiO: Details

Asus VM670KA AiO features a Full HD IPS display with 178-degree wide viewing angle, offered in 27-inch screen size. The company said that the AiO PC comes with narrow bezels with a 93 per cent screen to body ratio. Visuals are complimented by dual dual 5W stereo speakers which also support Dolby Atmos surround sound. Asus said that the device also offers two-way AI-powered noise cancellation, filtering out background noise from both incoming and outgoing audio.
 
Powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, Asus VM670KA AiO comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM via dual SO-DIMM slot. It also comes with 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, with expansion available up to 2TB. For connectivity, the AiO PC offers five USB ports, including three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. Additionally, HDMI-in support allows users to connect external devices and use the display for expanded workflows. The Asus VM670KA AiO also supports Wi-Fi 7. 

Asus VM670KA AiO: Specifications

  • Display: 27-inch FHD, 300nits brightness, 75Hz support touch and non-touch variants
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor 2.0 GHz
  • RAM: 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
  • Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots
  • Cameras: 5MP IR, Windows Hello support
  • Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
  • Ports (Back): 1x DC-in, 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI in 1.4, 1x HDMI out 2.1b, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
  • Ports (Side): 1x Kensington lock, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

