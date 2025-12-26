Friday, December 26, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Soon, WhatsApp may let you modify status photos using Meta AI: Details

Soon, WhatsApp may let you modify status photos using Meta AI: Details

Reportedly, WhatsApp is experimenting with AI-powered Imagine tools for status updates, allowing users to restyle photos, edit content, and add animations directly within the app

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new way to edit image-based status updates using AI tools. According to WABetaInfo, the update introduces AI-powered “Imagine” tools directly into the status editor, allowing users to change and enhance photos without leaving the app.
 
As reported, the feature has appeared with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.37.10.73. At the moment, these AI Imagine tools are available to some beta testers on iOS. Some users on the stable App Store version may also see them.

AI-powered Imagine tools for status updates: Details

According to the report, some users see a redesigned editing screen when they select an image for a status update. Alongside the usual filters, WhatsApp reportedly shows AI-based creative options as well. The report mentioned that the aim is likely to keep advanced image editing inside WhatsApp itself, instead of relying on third-party apps. The AI tools are said to be integrated into the current interface, using the same layout and controls that users are familiar with.
 

Visual styles

WABetaInfo explained that once inside the AI editing section, users can choose from several visual styles that change how the photo looks. These styles include options such as 3D, Comic Book, Anime, Classical, Clay, Felt, Kawaii, Painting, and Video Game. Each style gives the image a different artistic feel rather than applying a simple overlay. WABetaInfo noted that these styles are not the same as those currently seen on Android, suggesting Meta is testing different features across platforms.
 
As per the report, the AI styles rebuild the image rather than just filtering it. Users can tap a Redo button to regenerate the same style again, producing a slightly different result each time. This is expected to make it easier for users to experiment until the image matches the mood or idea they want to share. 

Change content of an image

Beyond styles, the editor also allows users to change the content of an image. With help from Meta AI, users can add elements, enhance details, or remove unwanted objects. Meta already allows a similar editing tool on Instagram. The AI then fills in the background to keep the image looking natural.

Prompt-based editing

There is also an option to transform an image using short text prompts, letting users describe a new setting or theme for the photo. The report mentioned that the feature can turn an ordinary photo into a more imaginative visual without requiring manual editing skills. 

Short animation visuals

Another addition is image animation, which turns still photos into short animated visuals. This adds motion to status updates without changing the original scene too much. This capability is said to be useful for highlighting moments, reactions, or creative ideas in a more engaging format.

Topics : Tech News WhatsApp in India WhatsApp update

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

