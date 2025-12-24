Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / CES 2026: Samsung unveils 6K 3D Odyssey gaming monitor, new G6, G8 models

Samsung has announced its 2026 Odyssey monitor lineup, featuring a 6K glasses-free 3D display and a separate model capable of reaching a 1,040Hz refresh rate

Samsung's new line up of Odyssey gaming monitors

Samsung’s 2026 Odyssey lineup includes a 6K glasses-free 3D monitor and new models across G6 and G8 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its 2026 Odyssey gaming monitor lineup. It includes what Samsung claims is the world’s first glasses-free 3D monitor with a 6K resolution, alongside a separate model capable of reaching a 1,040Hz refresh rate. The company said that the full line up will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9.

Odyssey 3D: Details

The headline product in Samsung’s new lineup is the Odyssey 3D (G90XH model), a 32-inch monitor that combines a 6K resolution panel with glasses-free 3D viewing. According to Samsung, the display uses real-time eye-tracking technology to adjust depth and perspective based on the viewer’s position, allowing 3D visuals without the need for headsets or special glasses.
 
 
The monitor supports a standard 165Hz refresh rate, which can be increased to 330Hz using Samsung’s Dual Mode feature. It also offers a 1ms grey-to-grey response time. Samsung says the Odyssey 3D is designed primarily for PC gaming, with select titles receiving optimised 3D effects through partnerships with game developers.  ALSO READ | CES 2026: LG to unveil Micro RGB Evo tech for TVs, to rival Sony True RGB

Odyssey G6: Details

Samsung also announced the Odyssey G6 (G60H model), a 27-inch gaming monitor that the company claims is the world’s first to reach a 1,040Hz refresh rate. This peak refresh rate is enabled through Dual Mode, while the panel natively supports QHD resolution at up to 600Hz.
 
The Odyssey G6 is positioned toward competitive and esports-focused users, where extremely high refresh rates and motion clarity are prioritised. Samsung says the monitor supports both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible technologies to reduce screen tearing and stutter during fast-paced gameplay.  ALSO READ | CES 2026: Samsung announces 2026 Micro RGB TV lineup, sizes, and features

Odyssey G8 series: Details

Alongside the Odyssey 3D and G6, Samsung expanded its Odyssey G8 lineup with three new models aimed at different use cases.
 
At the top end is a 32-inch Odyssey G8 (G80HS model) with a 6K resolution panel, offering a native 165Hz refresh rate and up to 330Hz in 3K mode via Dual Mode. Samsung is also introducing a 27-inch Odyssey G8 (G80HF model) with a 5K resolution, which supports refresh rates of up to 180Hz natively and up to 360Hz in QHD mode.
 
For users who prefer OLED technology, Samsung unveiled a 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SH model) featuring a 4K QD-OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. This model includes DisplayPort 2.1 support and is positioned as an option for users who prioritise contrast and HDR performance over extreme refresh rates.
 
Samsung says all new G8 models support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible standards. The company has not yet announced pricing or availability details for the new Odyssey monitors, with more information expected closer to their debut at CES 2026.

