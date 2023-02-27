Xiaomi's MIUI 14 is now official: Check out features, and other details

-
-
Xiaomi has officially launched MIUI 14 for its Xiaomi and Redmi-branded smartphones in India. The smartphone was initially launched in China in December 2022 and now the devices are going global on Monday.
The MIUI 14's latest update brings many improvements and new features, such as on-device privacy features, optimised storage, improved intuitive interactions, and more.
Xiaomi will officially unveil the price of its Xiaomi 13 Pro model series in India on February 28.
MIUI New Features
The new MIUI 14 version offers the ability to share photos and cloud subscription services with up to nine people. To share items more quickly with additional people, one only needs to set up a family account.
The duplicate file merge feature is another feature. It will help you save a lot of space on your phone. It assures that new features will extract and recognise text from gallery images in a much better way.
When it comes to design, the MIUI 14 version adds customizable folders with larger icons and new widget options available in various shapes and sizes. MIUI 14 Update: Eligible Devices, Features, and Details
You will also notice some internal changes, such as kernel-level optimisations of how the CPU and GPU work. The MIUI 14 version will also offer you a new control centre toggle to connect with other Xiaomi Accessories in a much easier way.
Devices with the MIUI 14 version update
This is the list of devices that will support the MIUI 14 version update in the first phase:
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11T
- Mi Ultra
- Mi 11i
- Mi 11
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Mi 11 Lite
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi 10 5G
The remaining Xiaomi devices will receive the MIUI 14 version updates in the upcoming quarters.
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 19:07 IST
