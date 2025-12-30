Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / GTA 6 may avoid another delay, says ex-Rockstar dev ahead of 2026 ETA

GTA 6 may avoid another delay, says ex-Rockstar dev ahead of 2026 ETA

Former Rockstar Games animator Mike York says GTA 6 is walking a fine line between polish and fatigue, warning that any new delay beyond November 2026 could drain remaining hype

GTA 6 launch delayed again VI

GTA 6 (Image: Sony PlayStation)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A former Rockstar Games developer has reportedly said that Grand Theft Auto 6 may not face another postponement and is likely to launch in November 2026. According to a Dexerto report citing Esports Insider, former GTA 5 animator Mike York said Rockstar is balancing its pursuit of polish against the risk of audience exhaustion, warning that additional delays could significantly erode anticipation for the game.
 
York said that, based on his understanding of Rockstar Games and its development culture, one of the key reasons behind the delay to GTA 6 is the studio’s effort to make the game look as polished as possible. He noted that Rockstar is still refining elements of the game and may not yet consider it fully complete, given the scale of expectations and what is at stake with the release.
 
 
According to York, the studio is attempting to meet an exceptionally high internal benchmark, which it may not have reached so far. He added that he expects GTA 6 to launch in November 2026, describing it as an ideal window for Rockstar to maximise sales, particularly as it falls shortly before the holiday season. York also said that major studios typically delay releases only once or twice when necessary, reinforcing his belief that the game is likely to arrive around that period.

Also Read

OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V

OnePlus Turbo 6 series to launch on Jan 8, could arrive in India as Nord 6

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate AI summit in Feb; Bill Gates, Hassabis to attend

Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege back online after outage: Here's what happened

LG UltraGear evo gaming monitors

CES 2026: LG unveils UltraGear evo gaming monitors with 5K AI upscaling

YouTube Playables

YouTube is letting creators build light games using Gemini 3 AI: Report

GTA 6’s excitement is dying down?

As per the report, York said that the prolonged wait for GTA 6 has already tested player patience, and another delay could further dampen interest in the game’s release. He warned that if Rockstar were to push the launch back again, anticipation could fade significantly, as there is currently little new information or discussion keeping the game in focus.
 
He also pointed to growing frustration among fans, noting that some have expressed indifference after repeated delays, saying they no longer care as much as they once did. According to York, many players have stopped actively searching for updates or leaks and have accepted that the game will release whenever it is ready, after feeling worn down by expectations that repeatedly failed to materialise.

GTA 6 release timeline

GTA 6 was originally slated for a fall 2025 release, but Rockstar Games later revised the timeline, moving the launch to May 26, 2026, citing the need for additional development time to deliver a higher-quality experience. More recently, the studio announced another delay, confirming that the game is now scheduled to release on November 19, 2026.

GTA 6: What we know so far

  • Release: Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.
  • Setting: Rockstar Games has confirmed that the game will take players back to Vice City, its modern reimagining of Miami, reviving a location last seen in 2002’s GTA: Vice City.
  • Gameplay: The story is expected to centre on Lucia, marking the first time the franchise features a female lead, with reports also suggesting the presence of multiple playable characters.
  • 60 fps on PS5 Pro: GTA 6 could support 60fps gameplay on the PlayStation 5 Pro, according to a GizmoChina report, which claims Rockstar is optimising the game in collaboration with Sony. Standard PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are expected to remain capped at 30fps when the game launches in November 2026.

More From This Section

The logo for the Manus AI agent arranged on a computer in Hong Kong.

Meta to acquire Singapore startup Manus in bid to bolster AI push

Tech Wrap December 29

Tech Wrap Dec 29: Google Photos on Samsung TVs, WhatsApp, Rainbow Six Siege

Apple devices

Foldable iPhone to touchscreen MacBook: Key Apple devices lined up for 2026

Samsung to add Google Photos support to AI TV lineup

Samsung to bring Google Photos support to AI TVs in 2026: What's coming

WhatsApp

WhatsApp web may soon support calls and allow users to manage notifications

Topics : Technology News online gaming online games Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop IPO Gainers 2025Unnao Rape Case UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI Today PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon