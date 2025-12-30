GTA 6 may avoid another delay, says ex-Rockstar dev ahead of 2026 ETA

A former Rockstar Games developer has reportedly said that Grand Theft Auto 6 may not face another postponement and is likely to launch in November 2026. According to a Dexerto report citing Esports Insider, former GTA 5 animator Mike York said Rockstar is balancing its pursuit of polish against the risk of audience exhaustion, warning that additional delays could significantly erode anticipation for the game.
York said that, based on his understanding of Rockstar Games and its development culture, one of the key reasons behind the delay to GTA 6 is the studio’s effort to make the game look as polished as possible. He noted that Rockstar is still refining elements of the game and may not yet consider it fully complete, given the scale of expectations and what is at stake with the release.
According to York, the studio is attempting to meet an exceptionally high internal benchmark, which it may not have reached so far. He added that he expects GTA 6 to launch in November 2026, describing it as an ideal window for Rockstar to maximise sales, particularly as it falls shortly before the holiday season. York also said that major studios typically delay releases only once or twice when necessary, reinforcing his belief that the game is likely to arrive around that period.
Also Read
GTA 6’s excitement is dying down?
As per the report, York said that the prolonged wait for GTA 6 has already tested player patience, and another delay could further dampen interest in the game’s release. He warned that if Rockstar were to push the launch back again, anticipation could fade significantly, as there is currently little new information or discussion keeping the game in focus.
He also pointed to growing frustration among fans, noting that some have expressed indifference after repeated delays, saying they no longer care as much as they once did. According to York, many players have stopped actively searching for updates or leaks and have accepted that the game will release whenever it is ready, after feeling worn down by expectations that repeatedly failed to materialise.
GTA 6 release timeline
GTA 6 was originally slated for a fall 2025 release, but Rockstar Games later revised the timeline, moving the launch to May 26, 2026, citing the need for additional development time to deliver a higher-quality experience. More recently, the studio announced another delay, confirming that the game is now scheduled to release on November 19, 2026.
GTA 6: What we know so far
- Release: Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.
- Setting: Rockstar Games has confirmed that the game will take players back to Vice City, its modern reimagining of Miami, reviving a location last seen in 2002’s GTA: Vice City.
- Gameplay: The story is expected to centre on Lucia, marking the first time the franchise features a female lead, with reports also suggesting the presence of multiple playable characters.
- 60 fps on PS5 Pro: GTA 6 could support 60fps gameplay on the PlayStation 5 Pro, according to a GizmoChina report, which claims Rockstar is optimising the game in collaboration with Sony. Standard PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are expected to remain capped at 30fps when the game launches in November 2026.