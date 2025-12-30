Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get support for satellite voice calling

Samsung might be gearing up to introduce full satellite connectivity in the anticipated Galaxy S26 series, going beyond emergency-only messaging to support voice calling as well. According to a report by Android Central, this could be made possible by the inclusion of Samsung’s new Exynos Modem 5410 in the Galaxy S26 lineup. If it debuts with the next-generation Galaxy S series, the chip would allow users to communicate even in areas without terrestrial network coverage, such as 5G.
As per Samsung, the Exynos Modem 5410 supports both non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and 5G in a single chip. This would allow devices to switch between terrestrial and satellite networks, enabling connectivity even in remote or off-grid locations.
Notably, Apple is also reportedly planning to introduce full satellite connectivity with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. This would go beyond existing features like Emergency SOS, Find My, and Roadside Assistance. According to The Information, Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone is also expected to support full satellite internet connectivity.
Will Exynos Modem 5410 require high power?
As per Android Central, Samsung is placing strong emphasis on improving power efficiency with this modem. Satellite communication typically consumes significant energy, but the company claims the new chip can maintain reliable connectivity while drawing less power.
This is important if satellite calling is to function as a practical, everyday feature rather than a last-resort option. Samsung has been working on broader satellite connectivity for several years, and the Galaxy S26 series is expected to be the first to fully integrate these capabilities.