OPPO Pad 5 to launch in India soon with 10,050mAh battery: What to expect

OPPO has announced that it will soon launch the Pad 5 tablet in India. Its microsite is now live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, alongside OPPO’s upcoming Reno 15 series, suggesting that both devices could debut together. The listing also offers key details, including OPPO Pad 5’s battery and display specifications. It is worth noting that the OPPO Pad 5 was first launched in China in October.
OPPO Pad 5: What to expect
According to the company, the OPPO Pad 5 will feature a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution and pack a 10,050mAh battery. As per the images shared, OPPO is expected to offer the tablet in two colour options — black and pink. The Pad 5 is shown with a single rear camera and uniform bezels on all sides.
As reported by Mint, the Indian variant is likely to carry specifications similar to the China model. If true, OPPO Pad 5’s 12.1-inch display will offer a 144Hz refresh rate and reach up to 900 nits of brightness. The tablet is also expected to measure 5.99mm in thickness and weigh 579g.
The Chinese version of the OPPO Pad 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and is offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box. Similar specifications are expected for the Indian variant as well.
For cameras, the OPPO Pad 5 is likely to feature an 8MP rear sensor with LED flash and an 8MP front camera for video calls. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, and support for 5G.
OPPO Pad 5: Expected specifications
- Display: 12.1-inch, 2.8K resolution, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 900 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
- RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 4.1
- Battery: 10,050mAh
- Rear Camera: 8MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Operating System: Android 16-based ColorOS 16
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, 5G support
- Colours: Black, Pink
- Thickness: 5.99mm
- Weight: 579g