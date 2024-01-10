A complex region encounters bigotry and prejudice

The Loom of Time: Between Empire and Anarchy, from the Mediterranean to China
Author: Robert D Kaplan
Publisher: Penguin Random House
Pages: 377
Price: Rs 999
With the sheer size and frequency of his books, Robert Kaplan has established a reputation as a travel writer who explores new and exotic places for the Western reader, seeks to marry geography, geopolitics and culture, while embellishing his personal observations with copious references to earlier commentators on the region.
Mr Kaplan’s works share certain characteristics: They are aimed at the generally uninformed American reader, largely reflect American interests and prejudices, grossly simplify complex historical and political issues,