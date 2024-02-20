Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

A marked life

A compilation of stories, some autobiographical and some fictional, details the agony of living in the shadows and the genuine challenges of breaking free from one's caste identity

Book
Premium

Arundhuti Dasgupta
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 10:40 PM IST
Concealing Caste: Passing and Personhood in Dalit literature
Authors: K Satyanarayana and Joel Lee 
Publisher: Oxford University Press
Pages: 196
Price: Rs 1,895

Caste is among the ugliest and most stubborn stains on Indian democracy. It is reform-resistant and dehumanising and despite the abhorrent nature of its practice, caste still looms ominously over all aspects of social and political life in the country.

What does it mean to live in the shadow of caste, especially in a country that calls itself one of the most advanced civilisations of the world? It ends up negating the experiences of a large part of the population and

Also Read

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

SC won't stop Bihar from publishing caste survey data. Here's why

The Mandal Commission decoded: How OBC reservation came into effect

What algorithms can do

Immigration crisis, Made in America

Unpacking the 'S' word

The deadly business of restricting immigration

The loneliness of the female athlete

Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW Caste

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon