A marked life

Concealing Caste: Passing and Personhood in Dalit literature
Authors: K Satyanarayana and Joel Lee
Publisher: Oxford University Press
Pages: 196
Price: Rs 1,895
Caste is among the ugliest and most stubborn stains on Indian democracy. It is reform-resistant and dehumanising and despite the abhorrent nature of its practice, caste still looms ominously over all aspects of social and political life in the country.
What does it mean to live in the shadow of caste, especially in a country that calls itself one of the most advanced civilisations of the world? It ends up negating the experiences of a large part of the population and