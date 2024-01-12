A tell-all across gender divide

The Yellow Sparrow: Memoir of a Transgender Woman
Author: Santa Khurai
Translator: Rubani Yumkhaibam
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Price: Rs 499
Pages: 295
“My desire to be a part of [fellow queer people’s] world was simultaneously overshadowed by the fear that my parents would reprimand me for my association with them,” writes Santa Khurai in her no-holds-barred memoir The Yellow Sparrow. Expertly translated from Manipuri by Rubani Yumkhaibam, the title of the book is inspired by a narrative poem Khurai wrote in her teens after a “bitter disagreement with [her] father”. Under the mango tree of her courtyard, she saw a wounded and “different”