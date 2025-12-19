Friday, December 19, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Ghost-Eye: Amitav Ghosh's book on rebirth, regeneration and cycles of life

Ghost-Eye: Amitav Ghosh's book on rebirth, regeneration and cycles of life

We are lucky that Ghosh continues to tell stories that are profound, layered and meaningful

Ghost-Eye
premium

Ghost-Eye

Chintan Girish Modi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ghost-Eye
by  Amitav Ghosh 
Published by HarperCollins India
336 pages, ₹799 
  If you loved reading The Shadow Lines (1988) and The Hungry Tide (2004), written by Amitav Ghosh, chances are that his latest novel, Ghost-Eye, will blow your mind. He writes, yet again, with deep affection for Calcutta (now Kolkata) and the Sundarbans, and from a moral responsibility to make amends for the ecological harm that human beings have caused.
 
It opens with a deceptively simple premise: What happens when a three-year-old girl, raised in a strictly vegetarian Marwari household in Calcutta of the 1960s, suddenly demands a meal of fish and rice
Topics : BOOK REVIEW Amitav Ghosh Indian mythology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon