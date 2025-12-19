Ghost-Eye: Amitav Ghosh's book on rebirth, regeneration and cycles of life

Ghost-Eye

by Amitav Ghosh

Published by HarperCollins India

336 pages, ₹799

If you loved reading The Shadow Lines (1988) and The Hungry Tide (2004), written by Amitav Ghosh, chances are that his latest novel, Ghost-Eye, will blow your mind. He writes, yet again, with deep affection for Calcutta (now Kolkata) and the Sundarbans, and from a moral responsibility to make amends for the ecological harm that human beings have caused.